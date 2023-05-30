OXFORD – Tuesday was a good day for new Rebels coach Chris Beard as his first team down in Oxford added two big time players.

One new and one very recognizable face, especially for hoops fans here in Memphis.

After impressing during NBA workouts, former Whitehaven star Matthew Murrell has decided to put his pro dreams on hold. For at least one more season.

Murrell pulling his name from this year’s NBA Draft and is returning to the Rebels.

Murrell led the Rebels in scoring a year ago at almost 15 points a game while also leading the team in assists.

And not long after Murrell made his decision, Beard landed another top player out of the transfer portal.

As expected, 6’6″ wing Allen Flanigan, formerly of Auburn made it official, deciding to play his final season down in Oxford. Flanigan averaged over ten points and five rebounds last year for the Tigers and makes the move to oxford to join his father.

Like Allen, Wes Flanigan left Bruce Pearl and the plains to join Chris Beard’s staff. Those two having worked together when Beard was at Arkansas-Little Rock.

The Rebels now have the seventh best transfer class in the country. A class that includes former Memphis Tiger and Lausanne star Moussa Cisse.