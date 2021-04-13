TSU hires Eddie George as coach, hoping for revival

Eddie George of the Tennessee Titans speaks during the halftime presentation to retire his number during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville,Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as football coach. It is banking on his name and football connections to revive the program.

TSU introduced George at a news conference with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.

TSU Names NFL great and Heisman Trophy Winner Eddie George Head Football Coach #RoarCity pic.twitter.com/DwUxa5j8xd — TSU Athletics (@TSU_Tigers) April 13, 2021

“Eddie George has been a winner in every facet of the game, and we look forward to him bringing that same commitment to our players and having it translate into winning on and off the field,” said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “We are excited to have him join us and lead the next chapter of our storied football program.”

A four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner with Ohio State, George hasn’t coached before. He played nine seasons in the NFL.