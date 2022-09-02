MEMPHIS – First he was suspended at the University of Memphis, placing Penny Hardaway and the Tigers squarely in the sights of the NCAA.

Now, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is stripping East High School of everything it accomplished with Hardaway on the bench and James Wiseman, on the floor.

The TSSAA ordering East to vacate all of its wins and the 2018 State championship during Wiseman’s two seasons as a Mustang and fining East close to 15-thousand dollars after the TSSAA said Hardaway violated recruiting rules in bringing Wiseman from Nashville to Memphis.

Memphis Shelby County Schools says it is currently reviewing all options, including a possible appeal of the sanctions for violations which occurred from 2017 through 2019.

“ Unfortunately, the morale of current student-athletes may be impacted by the alleged violations that happened years ago, long before many of today’s student-athletes enrolled in the school,” MCSC said in a statement released on Friday.

.

Just this past January, East retired Wiseman’s number.