TSSAA bumps MASE from the state playoffs for using an ineligible player

MEMPHIS — For a second straight day, a Memphis area high school basketball team is booted from the state playoffs.

Thursday it was the Arlington girls.

Friday, the boys team at MASE high school was removed from the Class One-A state playoffs by the TSSAA for using an ineligible player.

MASE, coached by former Memphis Tiger great Marcus Moody, was region champs and getting ready to play Monday night for a second trip to the state tournament in the last three years.

Now that quest and this season…over for the Phoenix.

“We sent everything in to the TSSAA and we thought we were fine,” Moody said. “We waited to play him until the end of February and we thought he was okay but he had played a game in early March, first week of March last year. We thought he was done in February. Just a mistake on our part. Just disappointment. These guys and their parents have been so committed and for it to end like this, with our first region championship and then two days later, it’s like the rug is pulled out from up under us.”