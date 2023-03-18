MEMPHIS – Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies used a fourth-quarter push to defeat the Golden State Warriors 133-119. Desmond Bane added 26 points for Memphis and Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points while shooting 7 of 10, including all four of his 3-point attempts. Jonathan Kuminga matched his season high with 24 points to lead the Warriors. Jordan Poole had 21 points, and Stephen Curry scored 16, but was 5 of 15 from the field. Klay Thompson added 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, part of the Warriors finishing the night at just 43%.

