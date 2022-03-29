MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class.

John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake.

Timberlake is one and done at the U of M after starting 11 games, playing in 29 but averaging just 5 points and three and a half rebounds a game for the former top 40 talent.

Throw in Josh Minott and the expected departure of lottery pick Jalen Duren to the NBA and Hardaway has lost four of the six players that made up that number one class.

The only holdovers, at the moment, are Emoni Bates and Johnathan Lawson.