MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBA All-Star Ja Morant took the stand in court Monday, testifying in a lawsuit that alleges he assaulted a teenager.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is accused of assaulting Joshua Hollowell, who he invited to his family’s Eads-area home, during a pickup basketball game July 26, 2022.

Holloway’s lawsuit, filed when he was 17, accuses Morant and his friend Davonte Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect and infliction of emotional distress. Morant filed a countersuit accusing Holloway of slander, battery and assault.

Morant’s attorneys admit he “chin-checked” Holloway, but argue he was acting in self-defense after Holloway hit him with a basketball and threatened him. They also say Holloway has changed his story since the original report to authorities.

In opening statements, Holloway’s lawyer claimed Morant has what she called “sportsfluenza,” saying he has been made to feel above the law due to his basketball abilities.

Tee Morant testified about backyard basketball games at his family home in Eads. He says Holloway was at his home about six times prior to the alleged incident. He was respectful to his family.

Ja Morant is preparing to make his return to the Grizzlies’ roster after a 25-game suspension by the NBA from a separate incident.

This story will be updated.