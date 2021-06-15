Trainer Bob Baffert sues to get New York suspension lifted

Jockey John Velazquez, left, watches as trainer Bob Baffert holds up the winner’s trophy after they victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK — Trainer Bob Baffert has sued in federal court to get his suspension by the New York Racing Association lifted.

The Hall of Famer was suspended in May by the NYRA after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

Baffert publicly acknowledged that Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance, but said in his lawsuit that he was suspended without “any prior notice” by the NYRA. He also argues the organization did not specify “duration or terms of the suspension” and did not accuse him of violating any New York state law or regulation.

NYRA said it took the action “to protect the integrity of the sport.”