DALLAS – Former Memphis Tiger great and new Cowboys starting running back Tony Pollard is settling for ten million dollars.

$10.1 million to be exact.

That’s what Pollard will make this season under the NFL’s franchise tag with the Cowboys after he and Dallas failed to come to terms on a new long term deal by today’s 3 o’clock deadline.

Serving as a back-up to Ezekiel Elliott since he was a fourth round pick by the Cowboys back in 2019, Pollard has run for over 26-hundred yards and seven touchdowns, adding more than 1000 yards and 5 TD as a receiver out of the backfield.

While the ten million dollar payday is more than three times his career earnings, Pollard wanted the security of a long term deal. Somethings that become tough to come by for running backs in the NFL these days.

He’s also coming off a broken leg suffered in last year’s playoffs.

Pollard will be a free agent next year, unless the Cowboys franchise tag him again.