Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard runs against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

MEMPHIS – For the first time in his career, Melrose alum and former Memphis Tiger Tony Pollard has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

This is Pollard’s fourth season with Dallas Cowboys, he started only three games at running back for Dallas as Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined with injury.

This year Pollard has rushed for 969 yards with 12 total touchdowns. He ranks sixth in the NFL with an average of 5.5 yards per carry.

After being selected to his first Pro Bowl, Pollard is putting his money where his yards are. As he pledges to donate $15 dollars per yard he has for the remainder of the regular season to St. Jude Research Hospital.

Pollard is auctioning a signed Cowboys’ jersey for $500. Along with a pair of cleats, for those that also want to participate for $250.

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl will be held February 5th, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.