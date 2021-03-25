Tony Madlock to leave Memphis for first head coaching job at South Carolina State

MEMPHIS — He has been seated next to Penny Hardaway since Day one of the Hardaway Era at Memphis but after three years at the U of M and 25 years as a college assistant coach, Tony Madlock has been named the new head coach at South Carolina State.

” Tony Madlock, who I have had the opportunity to know and evaluate as a person and coach for over 10 years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, amazing pedigree, incredible understanding of what it takes to win, and experience as the architect of several national ranked recruiting classes,” said South Carolina State Athletic Director Stacy L. Danley. “He is a teacher, evaluator, recruiter and first class coach. He is the kind of coach that I would want my son to play for.”

After stops at Auburn, UTEP, Arkansas State and the University of Mississippi where eh served as the Rebels interim head coach back in 2018, Madlock was the last remaining assistant on Hardaway’s original coaching staff.

Madlock now takes over a South Carolina State team that finished 1-17 this past season.

“I am excited to join the Bulldog family. I am looking forward to getting on campus and beginning a new era in Bulldog Basketball,” said Madlock. “Thank you to President Clark, Athletic Director Stacy Danley as well as the South Carolina State for this opportunity”