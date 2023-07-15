MEMPHIS – After a three year postponement due to the pandemic, the BIG3 was a huge success in the Bluff City for many reasons.

Giving Memphis Grizzlies fans glimpse of the past, by bringing the ” Grind Father”, Tony Allen out of retirement if only for a little while.

Allen only scored two points and secured four rebounds for 3’s Company as his team loss 50-47 to the Triplets.

” It’s a lot of fun. You know, I’m back home, home crowd. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win, it’s always fun to be around the guys man,” said Allen.

However, when Allen was matched in a one-on-one situation with Triplets player Larry Sanders, it was Allen who walked away with a block shot that made fans get on their feet. Allen then would wave one finger to the crowd, while saying, “first team all-defense!”.

” I always love defending the perimeter, so once I got the stop yall knew it was coming, ‘first team all defense'”, said Allen. ” Having a big play like that here and the crowd roaring that means ‘Grit and Grind’ still in the building. I’m thankful for Ice Cube giving me the opportunity to come out here”.

Former Arkansas Razorback and 20-year NBA veteran Joe Johnson lead the Triplets with 20 points, 11 rebounds.

For 3’s Company former Memphis Grizzly Mario Chalmers finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Michael Beasley lead all scorers with 29 points and 11 rebounds.