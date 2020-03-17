Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, Ma. — In a social media post addressed to his teammates and fans, Tom Brady announced he will part ways with the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, leading the franchise to six Super Bowl championships.

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage,” Brady posted on his social media accounts, in a statement entitled “Forever a Patriot.”

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote on social media. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Brady, who turns 43 this summer, will become an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens on Wednesday. In his note, Brady didn’t give any specifics about his future plans, but made it clear he’s looking for another opportunity in football.

The news comes just days after the 20-year football veteran announced he launched 199 Productions — a multi-platform content company — in a partnership with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and their non-fiction wing at AGBO Films, Wonderburst.

In a Facebook post, the NFl star screen grabbed a picture of a Deadline story announcing that the production company had “assembled a slate of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others.”

The name of the company alludes to the position in the NFL Draft when Brady was selected in 2000 by the New England Patriots.

He was selected in the sixth round of the draft as the No. 199 pick, before going on to win six Super Bowl titles and three Most Valuable Player awards with the team.

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself,” Brady said on Instagram.

“Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with The Russo Brothers, AGBO Films and Gotham Chopra on our first project ‘Unseen Football.’

“I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.”

The Russo brothers said as “football fanatics” themselves, they were “thrilled” to be working with Brady.