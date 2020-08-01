Todd takes the lead after two rounds from TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational teeing off bright and early this morning. And your leader after round one, wasting no time getting back to work. Brooks Koepka, the early bird on 11. He finished the turn at -10. But Before you knew it, it was Koepka that found himself chasing.

After round one, Brendon Todd praised this course for suiting distances for all golfers. While Todd doesn’t drive the ball the farthest, he hangs his hat on his accuracy with his irons.

And steady does it for Todd again in round two. Solid approach on the 9th. As Todd goes bogey free for the round and is your new leader after day 2 at -11.

“This is definitely the most confident I’ve felt with my golf game. Probably the most versatile I’ve been ball striking wise. I still don’t hit it far but I feel like I can shape shots a little bit and my short game is solid. So it comes down to how the putting is,” said Brendon Todd.

Lurking close behind Todd, Rickie Fowler, who pulled off some late magic to end the day. Birdies the 17th then check this out on the 18th. Chip shot from 41-feet and this one rolls right into the cup. Rickie sitting in sole possession of second place at -9.

“Yeah, the putter is in a better spot, hit good putts out there. 15, 16 I missed two there but it was more of a mental thing. It’s been nice to see some putts go in, these greens are about as good as it gets,” said Rickie Fowler.

Next up on the leaderboard, is a cluster of three tied for third. Including the young talented Korean Ben An. Who make easy work of this birdie on 9. As he ends the day just 4 strokes back of the lead.

“Little disappointing that I didn’t get as much birdies as I wanted, cause I could have had a lot more birdies. It’s just one of those days. Some putts drop, some putts didn’t but overall it was a good day,” said Byeong Hun An.

I mentioned Koepka’s good start on the front nine, well the back wasn’t as kind. Koepka with 3 bogeys after the turn including a double on the 2nd. Koepka still in contention at -7 after a frustrating finish.

“We are in 36 holes, it don’t matter. You can go out and shoot 60, you can go out and shoot 80, it doesn’t matter. We got 36 holes to go man, I ain’t worried,” said Brooks Koepka.

And last but not least, Chez Reavie also in that three of a kind at -7. Reavie had to settle for a par on the 9th but he’s very much in it too and as we head into the weekend it’s still anyone’s tournament to win.