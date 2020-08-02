Todd leads star-studded leaderboard after three rounds at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was moving day at TPC Southwind. And your leader after two rounds at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, might be a surprise to some, but not to the leader. Brendon Todd getting on the board right away. Sets himself up nicely for this birdie attempt and he knocks it down to go to -12. But he’d have company quickly.

With the light rain early this morning and during the round the course was in great condition for these guys to attack the pins. And that’s exactly what they did.

Crowd favorite Phil Mickelson, oh he made some moves alright. Lefty getting one of his 7 birdies to drop on the 9th. As Phil moves up 9 spots finishing tied for 6th at -7.

“Yeah, I was +1 through three and on the fourth tee, I said to Tim, this is so much fun. I am having so much fun because I can feel my game turn around. I’m starting to play well again, I’m starting to putt well and drive the ball well and just feels good,” said Phil Mickelson.

And don’t forget about Brooks Koepka, the man’s swagger alone puts him in contention just about every week, swings like this don’t hurt either. Koepka going off for four straight birdies starting on the 9th. He’s in 4th at -9.

“I gained a stroke I guess, that’s a positive way to put it. Threw away four or five shots. It could have been a lot lower on the back, hit some good putts that didn’t go in,” said Brooks Koepka.

Things really heating up before the turn as Rickie Fowler cranks up the pressure, rattling in this birdie to tie the lead with Brendon Todd. Fowler though with two bogey’s on the back nine finishing in third, two strokes off the lead.

“All in all, okay day. We are still in it. Two back going into tomorrow. I’m happy with where the game is at and how I feel, I’m excited for tomorrow but yeah a little unfortunate not having the score reflect how I felt I played,” said Rickie Fowler.

Meanwhile, Ben An, continues to quietly do his thing. Shoots a round of 66 just one stroke back of the lead in second place.

Speaking of the lead. For the second straight day, Todd heads to the clubhouse on top of the leaderboard, sitting at -12.

“I’ve been playing good golf, and I put myself in position to make a run at the FedEx cup title. That is where my focus is right now, go rest and come out fresh and ready to play tomorrow because winning the WGC would be the biggest win of my career and something I’ve been dreaming of doing for a long time,” said Brendon Todd.

So can Todd hang on for one more day or will the surging heavy hitters take over. We’ll find out tomorrow at TPC Southwind.