TJ Madlock talks about his decision to play at SC State under his father, Tony

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — Houston guard TJ Madlock donned his Mavericks uniform one final time at the 11th annual Jack Jones Shootout.

Next season, he’ll be suiting up for South Carolina State where he will playing under his father, Tony.

“Ah man, I’m so excited, said Tony Madlock. “For him to have a great senior year like he did, to lead Houston to a state championship and for now me to get the chance to coach him in college, I’m excited about that.”

Tony Madlock served as an assistant under Penny Hardaway at the U of M for the last three seasons. After 25 years of being an assistant coach, he’s finally at the helm of a program of his own.

“It’s more exciting that he got the head coaching job,” TJ Madlock said. “I’m happy for him. I know that he’s been trying to get a head coaching job his whole career and he finally got one, so I’m really happy for him.”

TJ had offers from programs like Florida Atlantic and New Orleans, but said the decision was easy to play under his father.

“Yeah, for the most part it was a no-brainer. I think going in he knew that he wanted me to play for him, so it just all kind of worked out for itself.”