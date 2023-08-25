NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Malik Willis shook off a rough start while throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 23-7 victory over the New England Patriots in the teams’ preseason finale.

Ryan Tannehill started and handed off three times in his lone action this preseason for the Titans. New England rested much of its starters with Bailey Zappe starting at quarterback.

The Patriots managed just 79 yards total offense. Tennessee had six sacks and forced a turnover with its starters playing the first quarter. Rookie Will Levis missed his second straight game with an injured left thigh.

Titans open the regular season September 20th at New Orleans.