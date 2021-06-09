Titans, Williamson County start girls’ flag football league

A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have partnered with Williamson County to start the first interscholastic girls’ flag football league starting in spring 2022.

Nine teams will play a six-week, eight-game season starting in March. All teams will qualify for the league championship tentatively set to be played at Nissan Stadium in May.

Darrin Joines is district athletic director for Williamson County schools. He said this will be a pilot program for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association to gauge interest in the sport for future expansion.

The TSSAA will advise on officiating, planning and other areas.