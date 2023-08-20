MINNEAPOLIS — Malik Willis rushed for 91 yards and threw a touchdown pass while playing the entire game for Tennessee, and the Titans dominated at the line of scrimmage during a 24-16 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Tyjae Spears had a 33-yard touchdown run and Julius Chestnut rushed for 98 yards and a score. The Titans racked up 281 yards on the ground to give resting star Derrick Henry a good show. The Vikings did not play a single starter. Rookie DeWayne McBride had a touchdown run and Greg Joseph made all three field goals.
