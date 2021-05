Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick runs after a catch for a touchdown against Wake Forest in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Louisville won 62-59. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CLEVELAND — The Tennessee Titans traded up and finally added a wide receiver to their roster in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Titans picked up Dez Fitzpatrick out of Louisville with the 109th pick. According to a report, the gave up picks 126, 166 and 232 to get the 109th pick.

#Titans traded for the 109th pick from #Panthers.



Tennessee gives up picks 126, 166 and 232. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 1, 2021