Titans select Washington CB Elijah Molden 3rd round, 100th overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Tennessee Titans draft Washington cornerback Elijah Molden with the 100th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com, the son of former Oregon and NFL defensive back Alex Molden was a top-200 overall recruit nationally out of West Linn, Oregon. His brother, Isaiah, was a defensive lineman at Western Oregon. Elijah Molden played in all 13 games as a reserve and on special teams as a true freshman in 2017 (19 tackles, one pass breakup).

He earned all-conference status as a sophomore, garnering second-team honors as a special teams ace (also won the team’s Special Teams Player of the Year Award) by making 29 total tackles while also breaking up five passes in 14 games (two starts) on defense. Molden pulled off a rare feat for a cornerback, leading the Huskies with 79 tackles in 13 starts as a junior.

He also topped the squad with four interceptions, 13 pass breakups and tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles on his way to first-team All-Pac-12 honors. League coaches voted him to the top squad in 2020, as well (26 tackles, one interception, one pass breakup).

He was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is also known as the Academic Heisman.