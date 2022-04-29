LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Tennessee Titans select Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere with the 69th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com, Petit-Frere (pronounced puh-TEE frare) was a top-15 overall prospect coming out of Berkeley Prep in Tampa. He redshirted his first year in Columbus to add weight to his then-275-pound frame. In 2019, he played in all 14 games as a reserve for the Buckeyes.

Playing at closer to 315 pounds in 2020, he was voted second-team All-Big Ten Conference for his play in seven starts at right tackle (missing one game due to a positive COVID-19 test). He moved to the left tackle spot for 11 starts in 2021, garnering second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors. Petit-Frere opted out of the team’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.