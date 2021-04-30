Titans select North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz No. 53 overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Tennessee Titans draft North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz 53rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Radunz will join seven-year veteran Kendall Lamm from Appalachian State.

According to NFL.com, Radunz (pronounced RAY-duhns) apparently fell off the Big Ten recruiting radar despite being a Mr. Football finalist, all-state selection and District MVP as a senior defensive end at Becker High School in Minnesota.

He has helped the Bison stretch their great success at the FCS level (eight titles in nine years) over the past couple of seasons, landing first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team Missouri Valley Football Conference honors his junior year as a 16-game starter at left tackle.

Radunz was a second-team all-conference pick as a sophomore, starting all 15 games on the blindside. He anticipated contributing as a redshirt freshman in 2017 but missed all but one contest due to a knee injury. He started NDSU’s lone game in the fall (the rest of the 2020 season was postponed until spring) and has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.