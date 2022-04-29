LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WREG) — The Tennessee Titans draft Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary with the No. 35 overall pick.

According to NFL.com, McCreary was a first-team all-state defender at Williamson High School in Mobile before joining the Tigers. After one year as a reserve (five tackles in seven games), he led his home-state school with 11 pass breakups in 13 games (also 36 tackles, one interception, one start).

McCreary started 10 games in 2020, pacing the defense with three interceptions and making 45 stops, seven for loss and six pass breakups. He missed the team’s bowl game for undisclosed reasons. McCreary saved his best for last, garnering first-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC accolades in 2021. He led the SEC with 14 pass breakups, led Auburn with two interceptions and made a career-high 49 tackles (two for loss with one sack) in 12 starts.

McCreary opted out of the team’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. His uncle, Angelo James, played at Sacramento State and for three games in 1987 as a replacement player for the Philadelphia Eagles.