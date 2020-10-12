Titans return to facility, hold practice with limited players and coaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After shutting down St. Thomas Sports Park on Sunday morning, due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans reopened their building to hold practice.

A memo received from a Titans representative states that the team practiced early Saturday afternoon, after receiving permission for the NFL. The practice was held with limited players and coaches, along with a handful of support staff.

The team practiced outdoors for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

As of Sunday evening, Tuesday night’s game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills is still happening, per the league.

Fans will be allowed in the stadium at limited capacity. Kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.