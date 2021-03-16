Titans releasing 2 starters in Adoree Jackson, Dennis Kelly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are releasing a pair of starters in cornerback Adoree Jackson and right tackle Dennis Kelly to clear salary cap space.

The Titans announced Tuesday they have informed both Jackson and Kelly they are being released. Kelly signed a three-year, $21 million deal a year ago, then started 16 games at right tackle. Tennessee acquired him in a trade with Philadelphia in 2016, and Kelly played in 74 games over the past five seasons.

The Titans picked up the fifth-year option on Jackson. A knee injury just before the start of the season limited Jackson to three games in 2020.