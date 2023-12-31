HOUSTON — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans with a foot injury and it’s unclear if he’ll be back for the team’s season finale next week against Jacksonville. “We will see how it is,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to be too, too serious. He couldn’t finish the game. We will see where things are tomorrow.” Levis was injured on a strip-sack by Jerry Hughes early in the second quarter. Sheldon Rankins scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown to make it 17-0.

