Pittsburgh defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) plays against Virginia Tech during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Weaver was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CLEVELAND — The Tennessee Titans picked up a defensive end with the 135th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Titans select @Pitt_FB OLB Rashad Weaver



Rd 4 | Pick 135 #NFLDraft » https://t.co/UNZhVckrDN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 1, 2021

The Titans will add Pittsburgh’s Rashad Weaver to their roster this year. Weaver is 6-foot-4, 270 pounds. He missed the 2019 season with a knee injury but returned in 2020 and had 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks on the season.