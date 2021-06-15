Titans open mandatory minicamp in Nashville

NASHVILLE — This week, a big week around the NFL as a number of teams, including the Tennessee Titans, are putting a wrap on offseason work with mandatory minicamp.

Three days of fine tuning over in Nashville before the start of training camp in just over a month

and with a number of new faces on both sides of the ball, like Julio Jones and Janoris Jenkins, these next few days are key for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, in order to be full go for the opening of training camp.

Even for guys sidelined by injury, guys like newcomer Bud Dupree and rookies like first round corner Caleb Farley, the learning part of this minicamp should pay huge dividends and the Titans are not slowing down for anyone.

“We’re not going to wait for anybody to get up to speed,” said Titans coach Mike Vrabel. “We’re going to keep rolling and we expect those guys that haven’t been here to be ready to go and I think, for the most part, they were. Practice fundamentals and technique. Things that we believe are critical.”

“Continue, these last few days, to work. Just try to get everyone on the same page and up to the right speed,” said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “We got a lot of work to do and a lot of new faces so, just getting accustomed to everything but a lot of opportunity in front of us. Just need to continue to work. Get ourselves ready for the season, through the summer. Ready to go during training camp. Kick things off on the right foot.”

The Titans open training camp on July 27th.