Titans hire Mical Johnson as 1st full-time woman scout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have promoted three scouts with Mical Johnson the franchise’s first woman working full time in the scouting department.The Titans announced the moves Tuesday.

The organization has had women working in the scouting department and as assistants to the general manager among other roles.

Johnson was an intern with the Titans last fall in the Women in Football program named for controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Johnson now will be a scouting assistant for both college and pro football helping evaluate players, monitoring the daily waiver wire and helping preparations for free agency and the draft.