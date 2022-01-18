NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After a much needed bye week, the Tennessee Titans getting more good news as they gear up to take on the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday in the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs.

Derrick Henry putting on the pads Tuesday.

Cleared for contact practice.

The latest step in his rehab from a broken foot and his expected return to the line-up this weekend with this contact work to determine if and how much Henry will be able to play against the Bengals.

“It’s been awhile since he’s had contact. We’re going to have to do these things that come close to replicating what’s going to be asked of him in a football game,” said Titans coach Mike Vrabel. “We’ll have a week of work, see how he feels and then make a decision.”

The Titans have until Friday afternoon to activate Henry and place him on the playoff roster.

Titans take on Cincinnati Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30.