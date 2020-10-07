Titans game against Bills in jeopardy after 2 more players test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After two consecutive days without any additional COVID-19 cases within the Tennessee Titans organization, two additional Titans players have tested positive Wednesday morning, the NFL reports.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he hoped the team could return to practice at their facility Wednesday, but with the new positive case that will not happen.

The Titans facility has been closed since Sept. 29, when all in-person activities were suspended after three players and five staffers received positive test results.

A player on the #Titans has tested positive for COVID-19 per source. This puts Sunday’s game between the Bills and Titans in jeopardy. Titans were expected to return to their facility today, that can’t happen now. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

Since then, a total of 20 people within the Titans organization have tested positive, including eleven players and nine staffers.

The NFL made the decision last week to postpone the Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until later in the season. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium at noon Sunday, Oct. 11, but ESPN reports the Bills are holding a team meeting Wednesday morning to discuss.