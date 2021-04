CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Tennessee Titans draft Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley with the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network, Farley is a big-bodied corner with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills, particularly in zone coverage. He is a solid tackler in space, and his physicality makes him an ideal fit in a zone-heavy scheme.

Farley opted out of the 2020 season. In 2019, he recorded 20 tackles and four interceptions.