LSU wide receiver Racey McMath plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 41-7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CLEVELAND — The Tennessee Titans added another wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the 205th pick, the Titans drafted LSU’s Racey McMath. McMath is the second wide receiver drafted by Tennessee in this year’s draft.

According to LSU Athletics official website, McMath played in 34 games with six starts during his four years with the Tigers. He caught 33 passes for 522 yards and 4 TDs.