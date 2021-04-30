Titans draft Georgia LB Monty Rice 92nd overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Tennessee Titans selected Georgia linebacker Monty Rice in the 3rd round, 92nd overall.

According to NFL.com, Montavian Lamar Rice-Jordan, a former Class 7A all-state pick from Huntsville, Alabama, was a four-star prospect and played in 14 games with one start as a true freshman (22 tackles, two for loss). He started five of nine appearances in 2018 (59 tackles, 1.5 for loss), missing five contests with a knee injury.

Rice stepped into a leadership role with the Bulldogs in 2019, earning Co-Defensive MVP honors after leading the team in tackles (89, three for loss) and breaking up three passes. He received respect on a national level in 2020, being named a Butkus Award finalist as the top linebacker in the country (49 tackles, four for loss, two forced fumbles in nine starts) despite playing through a foot injury.

He did not play in the team’s bowl game and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.