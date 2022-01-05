NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans officially designated star running back Derrick Henry to return to practice from injured reserve Wednesday.

This designation opens up a 21-day window for Henry to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve, according to a release.

As far as his availability for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Texans, the team has to make a decision on whether or not to activate him by 3 p.m. Saturday.

Henry suffered a foot injury in the Oct. 31 game against the Colts and he has missed the last eight games.

In his eight games in 2021, Henry has totaled 937 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 219 attempts, along with 18 receptions for 154 yards to give him a total of 1,091 scrimmage yards, according to a release.

The Titans face off against the Texans in Houston Sunday at noon.