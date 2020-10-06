Titans can return to practice Wednesday after 2nd day with no new COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the second consecutive day, no additional Tennessee Titans players or staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL revealed Tuesday morning.

The league said two consecutive days with no new cases would allow the Titans to return to practice at their facility Wednesday.

The Titans facility has been closed since Sept. 29 when all in-person activities were suspended after three players and five staffers received positive test results.

Since then, a total of 18 people within the Titans organization have received positive results, including nine players and nine staffers.

The NFL made the decision last week to postpone the Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until later in the season. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium at noon Sunday, Oct. 11.