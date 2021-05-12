Titans 2021 Schedule: Tennessee to open season against Arizona

A Tennessee Titans fan cheers in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NFL will release its full schedule on Wednesday night, in the meantime, the league put out its Week 1 match-ups, which includes Tennessee Titans opening up the season with an opponent out of the NFC.

The Titans kick off the season hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.

Titans open 2021 season vs. Cardinals at @NissanStadium



It’s been a while since Tennessee faced an NFC opponent in Week 1. The last time that happened was back in 2016 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Titans lost 25-16.

Titans Opponents

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the two-tone blue’s full slate of games, but the opponents have already been revealed.

The Titans will host their 3 division opponents (Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars). Along with the already announced Cardinals game, Tennessee will also host the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans will hit the road against the three divisional teams, as well as, the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.