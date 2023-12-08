MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks and the NBA-leading Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 127-103 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Mike Conley added 19 points and seven assists to help Minnesota improve to 17-4. Gobert had 20 rebounds for the second straight game. Minnesota scoring leader Anthony Edwards left four minutes in because of right hip pointer and didn’t return. Edwards missed two recent games with the same injury. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points.

