Tim Mulqeen and 901 FC thrilled to have a return date for the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The USL is one of the latest leagues to set a date to return to play, announcing Thursday that the league hopes to return July 11th.

901 FC only played one match before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus. Memphis was recently permitted to do individual training sessions. And while that’s been going on successfully for a few weeks, nothing beats the news the players and coach Tim Mulqueen got on Thursday.

“I can honestly say it reminded me of Christmas when I was a kid. You circle the date on the calendar and you wait for that date now and you open up the presents. The guys, Friday, there was an abundance of energy and enthusiasm. Our goal now is still there to win games, and make the playoffs and make a run at this. It’s like a new lease on life so we are really excited and can’t wait to get out there and represent the city. I have to give big credit to our ownership group, Peter, Craig and Tim, for keeping us safe and in the loop so we could come back. We are blessed to have that. So yeah, Christmas has arrived in July 11th, we are excited,” said coach Tim Mulqueen.