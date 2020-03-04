Tim Howard comes out of retirement to play for Memphis 901 FC

HARRISON, NJ – SEPTEMBER 01: Tim Howard #1 of the United States looks on during the national anthems before the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier against Costa Riagainst the Costa Ricaat Red Bull Arena on September 1, 2017 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former United States Men’s National Team goalkeeper Tim Howard is coming out of retirement to play for the Memphis 901 FC, the team announced.

The team’s president and owner announced Howard’s signing as a player Wednesday. He has signed to play in the 2020 USL season.

In other news…. Tim Howard to play as 901 FC keeper!! 👀 👀 — Megan Rice (@MRice_Sports) March 4, 2020

“Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown,” Howard said in a release from the team. “The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play and I love to compete, this gives me the opportunity to do both.”

Howard will remain in his positions as minority owner and sporting director as he takes on player responsibilities.

“As both an owner and our Sporting Director, Tim’s deep desire to win, driven by outworking the competition, is what has come to define 901 FC’s culture,” principal owner Peter Freund said. “Today’s announcement, that Tim will represent the city of Memphis as our goalkeeper, shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who understands the fire that still burns inside of him.”

901 FC Head Coach Tim Mulqueen said the excitement about Howard’s addition should extend to the rest of the team.

“When he’s in the locker room as a player, he will act as a player,” Mulqueen said. “His focus is only going to be on winning. There will be very clear lines that the players will recognize.”

Howard appeared in three world cups with the USMNT.

The team, along with Howard, will take the field for the first time at home in 2020 on Saturday at 6 p.m. at AutoZone Park.