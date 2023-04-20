MEMPHIS – While Dillon Brooks has grabbed most of the headlines thanks to his war of words with LeBron James, the biggest reason the Grizzlies head to L.A. tied 1-1 in their best of seven playoff series against the Lakers, the X-factor if you will, is big man Xavier Tillman.

Tillman setting the tone Wednesday night, on both ends of the floor, on his way to a career night.

On a night when his team needed him most.

Tillman scoring a career playoff best 22 points while also pulling down a career postseason high and game high 13 rebounds.

He also helped hound Anthony Davis into a 4 for 14 night.

Not bad for a guy who has spent most of his NBA career relegated to the end of the bench. This year alone, he’s gone from Summer League to GLeague to playoff hero.

Always keeping things in proper perspective.

“Life is like a wave. Like, on your wave, you’re feeling good and then it might crash. You might be down for a little bit, waiting for your next wave to come, but it’ll come. That’s just how life works,” Tillman said. “As long as you keep working and keep trusting everything that you’ve been putting in, it will come to fruition. It is crazy though. I’ll tell you that.”

“X played great. He was big time tonight, and we needed him. When he’s playing like that, it brings a whole new dynamic to our team.”