MEMPHIS – What does a win over the sixth ranked team in the country, that snapped a 37-game homecourt winning streak, mean for the Memphis Tigers NCAA Tournament resume?

Well, the U of M has gone from the wrong side of the bubble to the last team into the field of 68.

That according to famed ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi Monday.

Saturday’s win over Houston moving the Tigers from ‘next four out’ to last team in as the U of M ran its winning streak to five straight heading into another huge game, Tuesday at Cincinnati.

The Tigers also have a tenuous hold on that final spot as, according to Lunardi, an Oregon win on Monday night will knock the U of M to the ‘first team out’ of the tournament.

That’s how fluid the bubble is these days, less than a month before selection sunday but it beats the alternative and for Penny Hardaway, a much needed statement win.

“Number six team in the country and to kind of beat them at their own game. Kind of trying to out-hustle them, out scrap them. They force you to do that and our guys were ready for it mentally and physically. This win is definitely number one,” Hardaway said. “I know we’re capable of doing that. We’ve been capable of doing that all along. I’m proud of the growth that we’re having. The growth that came together in Tulsa, with everybody being there. Getting everybody back. Growth has been enormous for us and we just keep getting better and better and at the right time.”

A big reason for the Tigers sudden surge, the play of prized freshman Jalen Duren.

For a second straight week, Duren named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week after back to back double doubles in wins over Tulane and Houston.

Duren had 15 points and 12 boards in beating the wGreen Wave. 14 and 11 in the upset of the Cougars, going 11 of 14 from the field in those two games for a shooting percentage of almost 79 percent.

It’s the fourth time Duren has been named the conference’s top freshman.