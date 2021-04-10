Tigers women’s golf gains momentum heading into AAC championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — This week Abby Herrmann made her first ever hole-in-one and it happened to come in her final collegiate regular season tournament.

“I really got some momentum after that,” Herrmann. “I thought, maybe, I would have too much adrenaline and kind of mess up. But, I guess it really helped because I hit like all of my best shots after that and I really played well for the last four holes.”

And so did the rest of the Lady Tigers, finishing with a season-best fifth place finish, just one shot off from third.

“I think we all were tired of not playing how we wanted,” said sophomore and Memphis native Victoria England. “So, we were like we’re playing good.”

They entered the Brickyard Collegiate as one of the bottom two teams.

“We beat 7 or 8 teams ranked ahead of us and it was thrilling to see because they worked hard this spring,” said Lady Tigers coach Beth Harrelson.

After having their spring and fall seasons canceled last year, the Lady Tigers had to come out this spring with a new outlook on the game.

“I think it’s important that we’re just like having fun during this season,” England said.

“They’ve learned to fight through adversity and be able to move ahead” said Harrelson. “And some of the lessons they’ve learned last spring and this year — you build a lifetime trying to learn some of those.”

That adversity coupled with the momentum from Brickyard should put the Lady Tigers in a position to perform well next week in the conference championship.

“I’ve had COVID, a couple of the girls have had COVID,” Harrelson said. “One of them hadn’t even been able to come back to compete, her lungs are just not strong enough. So, we’ve had our adversity to fight through to be victorious. This spring it’s been fun coming back from Brickyard and realizing — for them to realize that they can play and that they can compete, and they can beat some teams ranked ahead of them.”

The American Athletic Conference championship tees off April 19. The Lady Tigers are vying for the program’s first conference title.