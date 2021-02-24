Tigers win ugly but they win, knocking off Tulane

MEMPHIS — It wasn’t pretty but after 18 days between games, it’s probably what you should have expected.

The Tigers turned it over 26 times but still had more than enough to beat Tulane 61-46 for the U of M’s seventh win in eight games but first since the program was put on pause over a COVID outbreak that led to four games being postponed.

Boogie Ellis was the only Tiger in double figures with 13 points but, of the 11 Tigers who played, 10 scored. The Tigers also held the Green Wave to 26% shooting and 2 of 19 from the 3-point range.

Things did get a little testy, midway through the second half. After a D.J. Jeffries dunk, words were exchanged between the Tigers DeAndre Williams and Tulane’s Kevin Cross. Both benches emptied as Cross was ejected. So was the Tigers’ Lester Quinones and the Green Wave’s Jadan Coleman. Cooler heads prevailed and the Tigers kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.