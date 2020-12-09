Tigers win but Nolley takes a tumble

MEMPHIS– D.J. Jeffries played his best game of the season. But the opponent did leave a lot to be desired.

Jeffries led five Tigers in double figures, scoring a season high 21 points to lead the U of M to a rout of Mississippi Valley State Tuesday night, 94-57. Jeffries finishing one rebound shy of a double-double.

Boogie Ellis added 18 while Lester Quinones and freshman Moussa Cisse both had their second straight double doubles. 14 points and 11 rebounds for Quinones. 14 points and 13 rebounds for Cisse.

This win could prove costly as Landers Nolley was fouled hard on a drive to the basket, taking a nasty fall midway through the first half. While Nolley was able to make it back to his feet, he was taken to the Tigers locker room. Nolley would return before halftime but would play very sparingly the rest of the way, finishing with just three points in nine minutes and leaving his coach, concerned after the game.

“He’s a very tough kid and when he stayed down, I knew something was wrong,” said Penny Hardaway. “Just praying that it’s nothing serious. Just something that he can kind of recover from before we get to Auburn. If it’s not Auburn, then definitely maybe a week at most. Nothing is broken or fractured and he can recover but it is tough. Just reminds us of deja vu last year with James leaving and D.J. getting injured,” Hardaway added. “He said he braced his fall with his hand and then the back of his head hit the floor. His wrist is sore. Hopefully it’s just soreness and nothing else.”

The Tigers take on Auburn in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsfest on Saturday.

Landers Nolley was fouled hard tonight in the Tigers win over Mississippi Valley State, falling hard on his hand and head. @Iam1Cent reacts postgame, hopeful that Nolley doesn't have a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/BNn9SJHdcz — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) December 9, 2020