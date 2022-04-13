MEMPHIS – Another day… Another Memphis Tiger has decided to leave the program.

DeAndre Williams has opted to put his name into this summer’s NBA Draft but Williams will also maintain his college eligibility, leaving open the possibility of a return to the U of M.

The two year starter announcing his decision on instagram Wednesday, becoming the third Tiger to test the NBA waters along with Josh Minott and Lester Quinones with a fourth, projected lottery pick Jalen Duren, expected to do the same.

Williams has averaged over 11 points, six rebounds and two and a half assists a game over his two years at Memphis and while he won’t sign with an agent to keep his college options open, he will also turn 26 years old in October.