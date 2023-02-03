MEMPHIS – Big one at FedExForum Saturday for the red hot Memphis Tigers who, at 17 and 5 and just a game back of Houston for the top spot in the AAC standings, now get a chance at a little payback against a Tulane team that beat the U of M back on New Year’s Day.

Problem is, the Tigers will still be short handed in their rematch with the Green Wave.

Hopeful of getting big man Malcolm Dandridge back for this one, Penny Hardaway saying on Friday that the former East High star is still not ready.

Dandridge has been out almost two months, missing the Tigers last 11 games after he injured an ankle in the loss at Alabama.

“He’s been injured, a lot, from high school until now. Really hadn’t had a chance to have a good clean season,” Hardaway said. “It’s got to be frustrating, to get that high ankle sprain and miss more games dealing with an injury. So I’m sure he’s frustrated. No setback. That’s just the pace that he’s going right now with his rehab. We’re just being patient.”

While Alex Lomax remains sidelined with a groin injury suffered in that double overtime loss to Central Florida, Hardaway seems optimistic on Lomax’s impending return.

“Alo is starting to look really good. He’s been off the crutches for awhile. He’s not limping. He’s out on the court doing things. So he’s on schedule.”