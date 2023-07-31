MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers will almost be at full strength when the U of M embarks on a seven day, three game exhibition tour of the Dominican Republic.

Hardaway announcing a travel party of 11 players Monday. A list that includes a trio of transfers in former Louisiana big man Jordan Brown, former Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly and former UCF guard Jayhlon Young.

As a matter of fact, the only Tigers who won’t be making the trip are prized recruit Mikey Williams, DeAandre Williams, who is still waiting on that NCAA waiver and St. John’s transfer David Jones.

As for the trip itself, basketball is just part of the plan.

“More about bonding, coming together, getting the camaraderie down, learning each other. But also seeing how we’re going to compete as a team,” Hardaway said. “That’s what I’m anxious to see. It’s not a stressful situation. It’s just, let’s see how these guys respond in the games.”

The first game of the trip is set for Wednesday when the Tigers take on the Dominican Republic National team, a team that will suit up former Tiger Lester Quinones.