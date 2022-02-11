MEMPHIS – One week away.

That’s all that stands between the Tigers and Opening Day of the college baseball season.

But next Friday’s first pitch will be a little different for longtime U of M coach Daron Schoenrock.

Schoenrock announcing just a couple of weeks ago that this will be his final season as the Tigers skipper. He’ll be retiring at season’s end after 18 years at the U of M and 41 years in college baseball.

It’s a fact not lost on his players, who want nothing more than to give Schoenrock a season to remember.

“Hearing the news of him leaving, it hurt all of us, honestly but it gives us a lot to play for this year,” said Tigers 2nd baseman Austin Baskin. “I think it’s going to be a great year because of that.”

“Focus on what’s going on on the field. We want to be competitive. We’re going to try to do what we do every year,” said Tigers shortstop Ben Brooks. “We’re going to try and win games. Win it for Rock. Win it for the program. Nothing’s changed for us on how we’re going to approach each day.”

“Hopefully we can go out with a bang. For the team. For the people that came in, for the people that have been here but also for Rock,” said Tigers pitcher Carson Stinnett. “We want to put Rock out on top because he’s taken care of all of us, the best that he can. We love him for that.”

Tigers open the 2022 season at FedExPark with a weekend series against Valparaiso.